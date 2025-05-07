COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will face Cory Bowman, the half brother of Vice President JD Vance, this fall after the pair were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary.

Pureval placed a dominant first in the nonpartisan three-way contest, in which third-place finisher Republican Brian Frank was eliminated. Under the rules of the southwest Ohio city’s nonpartisan primaries, only the top two primary finishers advance to the November general election.

With more than 80% of the votes counted, Pureval led Bowman by about 70 percentage points Tuesday night, highlighting the uphill fight that Bowman will face in November.

If Bowman pulls an upset in this predominantly Democratic city, he would be the latest family member of a president or vice president to serve in office. That includes the brother of Mike Pence, President Donald Trump’s first vice president, elected to Congress during their previous administration.

In a statement, Pureval said the city deserves a “substantive and healthy debate of ideas about the future of our city” headed into the fall.

“There is work ahead of us in Cincinnati, but I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past few years,” he said. “We have made meaningful, tangible progress for folks across our community, and this is a moment to keep building on the momentum we’ve worked so hard to create.”

Bowman did not have an immediate comment. He has said he wants to improve his city, not get involved in national politics.

Pureval, 42, is viewed as a Democratic up-and-comer. A former special assistant U.S. attorney, congressional candidate and Hamilton County clerk of courts. He won the 2021 mayor’s race with nearly 66% of the vote to lead Ohio’s third-largest city.

Bowman, 36, founded an evangelical church on the city’s West End and owns a coffee shop. He has never held public office but says his half brother’s inauguration inspired him to enter politics.

Vance didn’t take an active role in the campaign, but he posted a message of support for Bowman on Tuesday.

“He’s a good guy with a heart for serving his community,” the vice president wrote on X. “Get out there and vote for him!” Bowman thanked Vance in reply: “Love you brother!”

Voters in Cincinnati and across Ohio also approved State Issue 2 on Tuesday, the reauthorization of a program that will provide $2.5 billion for roads, bridges and other needed local infrastructure projects over the next decade.