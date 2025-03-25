SODA SPRINGS, Idaho – The statewide environmental group Idaho Conservation League and the national group Environment America announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with P4 Production, LLC, a phosphate mining and processing company located in Soda Springs. Under the terms of the agreement, P4 Production will improve its public reporting processes under its Clean Air Act permit by more accurately disclosing the types and amounts of air pollutants it releases whenever equipment breakdowns and other events cause emissions to exceed the limits in the company’s permit.

“P4 Production did the right thing after we informed them of our belief that the excess emission reports they had been submitting for years to state regulators did not contain all of the information required to be disclosed to the public under state law,” said Will Tiedemann, conservation associate with the Idaho Conservation League. “They worked with us to reach a resolution that will better inform local residents about their air quality.”

Idaho regulations require companies experiencing an “excess emissions event” – an emission release that exceeds permitted limits – to file a report, available to the public, with details such as the date, time, cause, and location of the event. Crucially, under Idaho regulations, those reports must also include “[a]n estimate of the emissions in excess of any applicable emission standard (based on knowledge of the process and facility where emissions data is unavailable).” The new Agreement with P4 improves and clarifies how these estimates will be reported going forward.

“Public disclosure of emissions information is a cornerstone of the Clean Air Act for good reason: It allows communities to stay informed about the air they breathe,” said Steve Blackledge, the senior director of Environment America’s conservation program. “This agreement demonstrates the critical role that private citizens can play in safeguarding their communities and local environment.”

“The federal Clean Air Act empowers citizens to send a notice letter informing a company and government regulators of suspected violations, giving the parties time to address problems cooperatively before any need for litigation,” explained NELC Managing Attorney Josh Kratka, who represents the groups.

P4 Production has now taken steps to improve its reporting practices and to include more detailed emissions estimates in its event reports. The agreement requires the company to continue developing its methodology for estimating emissions, and to supply emissions information that was missing from its past reports.

“With more than 400 employees, many of whom live in the area, P4 Production is focused on the quality of life of our neighbors living in the Soda Springs area, and we are happy to partner today with Idaho Conservation League and Environment America to contribute towards that goal,” said Vikranth Michael, P4 Production’s Plant Manager.

P4 Production mines phosphate ore and processes it into elemental phosphorus for use in herbicides and other products.

# # #