International Holding Company (IHC) has posted a 41.1 per cent year-on-year jump in revenue to Dhs27.2bn in Q1 2025, driven by strong performance across its core verticals.

The group’s profit after tax reached Dhs4.1 bn, with a net profit margin of 15.2 per cent.

“Our Q1 2025 performance reinforces the strength of IHC’s diversified model and the growing impact of our strategic investments across global markets,” said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC. “As we expanded our portfolio, we continued to drive improved operational performance and enhance recurring revenue streams, ensuring resilience and stability across our business segments.”

Total assets rose to Dhs416.6bn as of March 31, up from Dhs 401.8 bn at the end of 2024, reflecting IHC’s disciplined capital allocation and strategic expansion.

Return on equity stood at 9.9 per cent, underscoring the company’s sustained value creation.

Real estate and hospitality sectors lead revenue growth for IHC



Revenue growth was led by the real estate segment, which surged 53.3 per cent year-on-year and contributed 42.5 per cent of total revenue.

The growth was driven by robust demand for existing inventory and the successful launch of new projects. The marine and dredging segment delivered an 18.0 per cent rise in revenue, backed by increased project activity and international diversification.

Hospitality and leisure also recorded exceptional performance with a 96.6 per cent rise in revenue, reflecting higher occupancy rates and strong demand across key assets.

Real estate and construction assets grew 4.9 per cent to Dhs170.7bn year-on-year, supporting IHC’s continued expansion strategy in this high-growth sector.

“Beyond delivering strong financial results, we are shaping the industries of tomorrow through dynamic value networks,” Shueb added. “By connecting innovative businesses, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence, we are building a platform designed for sustained global relevance. IHC remains committed to being a catalyst for economic growth and innovation, while delivering long-term value to our shareholders and stakeholders worldwide.”

IHC said it remains well-positioned to seize emerging market opportunities, supported by its dynamic investment strategy, operational resilience, and commitment to sustainable global growth.

IHC reported a significant 41.1% year-on-year jump in revenue for the first quarter of the year, reaching AED 27.2 billion, driven by the strength of our diversified portfolio and the impact of strategic investments.

