Ujjal Dosanjh is one of the only Canadians who might be able to empathize with what just happened to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. In 2000, Dosanjh was leader of the B.C. NDP when it suffered one of the most lopsided defeats in Canadian history, going from a majority government to just two seats. But Dosanjh, who also served as minister of health under then prime minister Paul Martin, didn’t mention any of that in a recent blog post. Instead, he welcomed the new government of Mark Carney, said he trusted him on fiscal issues, but warned the Liberals to be more diligent about requiring new immigrants to assimilate. “We need immigrants but not the kind that tell us to bend to their whims, religious or otherwise,” he wrote. “I hope Mr. Carney doesn’t believe one can come to Canada and not change even a bit and be in Canada ‘who you were where ever you were.’”