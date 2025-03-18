



Closer collaboration between child health services and specialist care has resulted in faster support for young children with autism. Published in Frontiers in Pediatrics, a study from the University of Gothenburg shows that, on average, children are diagnosed one year earlier. Today, when young children show signs of autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders, such as difficulties with social communication or repetitive behaviors, it can take a long time before they are assessed and receive the right support. In recent years, the specialist child and adolescent medicine department at Angered Hospital in Gothenburg has tested a new approach that brings together child health services, specialist care, and the municipality, including preschool. The initiative has seen pediatric nurses receive training in identifying early signs of autism, as well as the introduction of a structure whereby children suspected of having autism receive immediate support from child health services and a referral for assessment by a specialist. Quick access to interventions This evaluation shows that the initiative has delivered positive results. Families have received help sooner, and the average age at which children are diagnosed with autism has fallen from an average of three years and eight months to two years and seven months. “The earlier we can identify children with autism, the better we can support them. We see that families get help sooner without having to wait several years for an assessment,” says Emilia Carlsson, senior lecturer in speech and language pathology at Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg and a researcher at the Gillberg Neuropsychiatry Centre. Angered, where the approach is being tested, is a city district in northeast Gothenburg where many families have an immigrant background and health care has previously had difficulty with outreach. The collaboration developed within the project is now well established and remains in place. Training and resources The study shows that improved collaboration between different parts of the health care system can make a major difference for children and parents. The model can be introduced in other regions, although it requires training for health care staff and the necessary resources to provide support as soon as autism is suspected—not only after waiting a long time for both assessment and intervention. “Greater knowledge among health care staff and effective collaboration enable us to better help families immediately, giving them the support they need,” says Gudrun Nygren, pediatrician and child and adolescent psychiatrist, as well as a researcher at the Gillberg Neuropsychiatry Centre, University of Gothenburg, and co-author of the study. More information:

Gudrun Nygren et al, Bridging gaps in healthcare: child health services and specialist care collaboration for young children with autism and coexisting conditions, Frontiers in Pediatrics (2025). DOI: 10.3389/fped.2025.1501650

