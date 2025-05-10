India fired missiles at three airbases inside Pakistan, but most of the missiles were intercepted, Pakistan’s army spokesman said on Saturday. It’s the latest escalation in a conflict triggered by a gun massacre last month that India blames Pakistan for.

State-run Pakistan Television immediately said that retaliatory attacks were under way, targeting “multiple locations in India.” It did not give details, and it was unclear which military locations in India were being targeted.

Pakistani army spokesman, Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif, said in a televised address that the country’s air force assets were safe. He added that some of the Indian missiles also hit India’s eastern Punjab.

“This is a provocation of the highest order,” Sharif said.

The Indian missiles targeted Nur Khan airbase in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Murid airbase in Chakwal city and Rafiqui airbase in the Jhang district of eastern Punjab province, according to the spokesman. There was no immediate comment from India.

Sharif said some of the Indian missiles also went into Afghanistan.