One person is critically injured while two others have sustained lesser burn injuries after a Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Firozpur, Punjab, on Friday, said a doctor. Speaking to reporters, Dr Kamal Bagi said, “Due to a drone-bomb, three people got injured. Out of these, the condition of a woman is critical, she has suffered severe burns. The other two have fewer burns. We have immediately started their treatment. They are from the same family.” Earlier today, SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, said that three people suffered burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital. “We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army,” the official said. Meanwhile, Indian Air Defence have intercepted most of the drones in the Firozpur area.

