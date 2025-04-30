The minister emphasised that Pakistan has been a target of terrorism itself and has consistently condemned such acts in all their forms.
He noted that Islamabad had proposed a “credible, transparent and independent” investigation led by a neutral panel of experts, but accused India of sidestepping the inquiry and opting for a confrontational stance instead.
Pakistan Minister Attaullah Tarar
Calling for global awareness, Pakistan urged the international community to remain alert, warning that any military aggression from India would be met with a response that is both assured and decisive.
Furthermore, Pakistan asserted that the responsibility for any escalation and its resulting consequences would rest entirely with India.