In a serious development, Pakistan has claimed that it has “credible intelligence” indicating that India is poised to initiate military action against it within a timeframe of 24 to 36 hours. Attaullah Tarar, the Federal Minister for Information, stated that the Indian government is allegedly gearing up to execute an attack based on what he termed “baseless and concocted allegations” concerning Pakistan’s supposed role in the recent terrorist incident in Pahalgam.Tarar cautioned New Delhi about potential repercussions.

The minister emphasised that Pakistan has been a target of terrorism itself and has consistently condemned such acts in all their forms.

He noted that Islamabad had proposed a “credible, transparent and independent” investigation led by a neutral panel of experts, but accused India of sidestepping the inquiry and opting for a confrontational stance instead.

ANI Pakistan Minister Attaullah Tarar

Calling for global awareness, Pakistan urged the international community to remain alert, warning that any military aggression from India would be met with a response that is both assured and decisive.

Furthermore, Pakistan asserted that the responsibility for any escalation and its resulting consequences would rest entirely with India.

