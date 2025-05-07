Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets of Pakistan and PoK in the wee hours of 7th May. Shortly after the strikes, NSA Ajit Doval spoke with the US NSA Marco Rubio briefing him on the actions taken, informed Indian embassy in US. Later, Rubio reacted to the India’s strike on Pakistani terror infrastructure saying, US is closely monitoring Ind-Pak situation. The comments come in the wake of Indian strikes under “Operation Sindoor,” which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India’s Ministry of Defence said the action was in direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

