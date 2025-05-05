Bob Pockrass FOX Motorsports Insider

Power rankings typically have movement at the top throughout the year, as it is difficult for a driver to steadily remain the best from one week to the next.

But when the drivers ranked No. 1 and 2 on the list going into a race finish first and second in that race, there’s no reason to change.

Alex Palou, for sure, has established himself as the dominant driver in the series (at least on road and street courses). Barber was his third win in four races. And Christian Lundgaard continues to show he could be Palou’s biggest challenger when turning left and right.

Here are the power rankings going into three consecutive race weekends at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — the first on the IMS road course, then Indy 500 qualifying, capped with the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Dropped out: Scott Dixon (Last Week: 9)

On the verge: Scott Dixon, Nolan Siegel, Rinus VeeKay

FINAL LAP: Álex Palou wins first place at Children’s of Alabama INDY Grand Prix

10. Alexander Rossi (LW: Not Ranked)

Rossi had a strong race at Barber, where he started 15th and finished eighth. Three top 10s in his first four races at Ed Carpenter Racing provide a foundation that Rossi and his good friend Carpenter can build on.

9. Felix Rosenqvist (LW: 5)

A 13th-place finish at Barber was Rosenqvist’s first finish outside the top 10 this year. How this Meyer Shank Racing team rebounds from a disappointing result could determine just how improved this organization is this season.

8. Josef Newgarden (LW: 10)

Newgarden is still trying to find his rhythm, as he started ninth and finished 10th at Barber. He moves up the list, as the drivers ahead of him also struggled. The fact that he is 118 points (more than two races) behind Alex Palou for the championship is going to force him not to let the frustration dictate how he races.

7. Colton Herta (LW: 7)

Herta finished seventh for the second consecutive week, so he’s seventh on this list. The problem for the Andretti driver is he started second and third in those races. Still, Herta doesn’t historically have great finishes at Barber.

6. Kyle Kirkwood (LW: 4)

So much for momentum. Long Beach winner Kirkwood started 18th and finished 11th at Barber in what overall was not Andretti’s best day.

Alex Palou on Children’s of Alabama INDY Grand Prix win: ‘It was a perfect day’

5. Will Power (LW: 8)

Power has back-to-back fifth-place finishes and the Barber weekend was the best one the Penske driver has had this year as he started fourth. That is good momentum going into the Indianapolis Grand Prix.

4. Pato O’Ward (LW: 3)

O’Ward finished sixth at Barber and sits fourth in the series standings. His Arrow McLaren teammate Christian Lundgaard is showing a little more speed, and O’Ward certainly will be looking to match it.

3. Scott McLaughlin (LW: 6)

McLaughlin earned his first podium of the season with a third-place finish at Barber. The Team Penske driver can feel good about that. But after winning the previous two Barber races, not being able to match Palou and Lundgaard had to sting a little.

2. Christian Lundgaard (LW: 2)

A third, a third and a second in the last three races has Lundgaard as the breakout driver for early in the 2025 season.

1. Alex Palou (LW: 1)

What’s there to say? Palou has dominated this year with three victories. The only question will be the ovals, as Palou has to be itching to get to those tracks and see if he can get that first oval victory.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

