‘It felt like staying in something from a Disney movie.’

So said travel influencer Emma Cooke of her stay at Château de Contay, an 18th-century country house in the small village of Contay, France.

Emma documented her visit with a short TikTok video, which at the time of writing had clocked up 575,000 views.

She explained to MailOnline Travel that the ‘stunning’ chateau – a two-hour drive from Calais – is run by a family who are renovating the building.

The 33-year-old said: ‘I’d recommend staying at the chateau for something a bit different from your standard hotel room. It’s very personal.

TikToker Emma Cooke told her followers to visit the ‘stunning’ Château de Contay

‘It felt like we were staying with the family. The dad brought us breakfast in the morning, fresh pastries and a baguette, plus firewood for the fire.’

She described the en-suite rooms as ‘big, beautiful and historic’ – and revealed that there’s a resident peacock that wanders the grounds.

And beyond the chateau, there’s plenty to do.

Emma said the service at the chateau was ‘very personal’ and recommended a visit ‘for something a bit different than your standard hotel room’

Emma described the rooms as ‘big, beautiful and historic’. Each has an en-suite bathroom

Pictured is the chateau’s resident peacock, which wanders its expansive grounds

Located just a 20-minute drive away is the Gothic city of Amiens, home to Amiens Notre Dame cathedral, the largest in France.

And an hour away is the ‘charming’ city of Arras.

To get to the chateau, London-based Emma recommended driving, which she claimed offers more room for adventure.

Château de Contay is located in the small village of Contay, a 20-minute drive from Amiens and an hour from Arras

Emma (pictured above in Liverpool) told MailOnline Travel after her stay at Château de Contay: ‘It felt like we were staying with the family’

She added: ‘The country roads are so pretty here and I was shocked at how easy the ferry is compared to flying.

‘Plus, it means you can come back with a car boot full of cheese and wine.’

Château de Contay can host up to 16 guests and provides a mix of eight en-suite bedrooms and bathrooms, according to its website.

The rooms are currently priced between €90 (£77.91/$98) and €190 (£164.48/$208) per night, making a room for two £38.50 ($48.95) per person. Email [email protected] for more information.

For more from Emma, visit her TikTok account – www.tiktok.com/@petite.blondine.