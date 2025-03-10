According to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, the business community is expressing concern over President Donald Trump’s tariffs, economic policy and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts — even as it largely continues to support the president’s administration.

Scarborough on Monday asked where “the investing class [is] on President Donald Trump?”

“Steve Rattner last week wrote a piece in the New York Times saying while they’re concerned about some of the chaos, most of his business friends still are supportive of Trump,” Scarborough said. “But when you look at the front page of the Wall Street Journal, the investors are starting to play defense.”

The MSNBC panel agreed investors are “concerned about the growing chaos.”

“I think there’s absolutely a weariness,” MSNBC reporter Andrew Sorkin said. “I mean, the question is, is this a temporary situation, as the president has tried to describe, or is this a longer term issue where we could, as Zanny Minton Beddoes, Economist editor-in-chief, said, ‘move into a recession.'”

As CNBC reported Monday, Trump is rejecting push back from business.

“I think it’s almost impossible to see this not turn down if things reverse themselves,” Beddoes said. “And maybe — you know Trump. Things could go the other way. So I don’t think people necessarily know.”

“That is certainly true,” Scarborough replied.

“I think everything we’ve seen in the last few weeks of how he behaves is that he can’t resist the tariffs … as tools of threats, and he believes in them,” Beddoes said. “So I think there’s going to be uncertainty.”

“The uncertainty is [a] sword about the U.S. economy,” Beddoes added. “So that’s one of the reasons why people are taking their money out.”

Watch the video below or at this link.