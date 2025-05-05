TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s defense ministry unveiled the country’s latest solid-fueled ballistic missile on Sunday, state TV reported, against a backdrop of threats from the United States over its nuclear program as the countries also hold negotiations for a deal to curb it.
TV showed the “Qassem Basir” ballistic missile during an interview with Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh. He said it includes improvements in both guidance and maneuverability to overcome layers of defense and easily bypass anti-ballistic defense systems.
The missile was most recently tested on April 17.
TV described the missile as having at least a 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) range. It also said the missile can identify and strike a designated target among multiple ones without GPS guidance and with pinpoint accuracy.
In reaction to a May 1 comment by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on the platform X, in which he warned Iran about its support for the Houthis in Yemen, Nasirzadeh said if war is initiated by the US or Israel, Iran will strike their interests, bases and forces “wherever they are and whenever necessary.”
Nasirzadeh added: “We have no hostility toward neighboring countries and seek brotherly relations, but in the event of an attack, US bases in the region will be considered legitimate targets.”
Iran regularly threatens to annihilate Israel and flatten its cities.
Regarding a recent missile attack by Yemen’s Houthis on Israel, Nasirzadeh claimed Yemen is an independent nation making its own decisions, and rejected US attempts to link Iran to the conflict there, even though the Houthis are heavily backed by Tehran.
Tehran created its ballistic missile program after suffering through Iraqi Scud missile attacks in the Iran-Iraq war — and as a hedge against its Western-armed neighbors as embargos have kept it from accessing modern attack aircraft.
The missile announcement came amid escalating tensions following a Houthi strike on Israel Sunday that hit the grounds of Ben Gurion Airport. In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed significant retaliation against both the Houthis and their Iranian supporters. The incident marks a significant escalation in regional hostilities.
Meanwhile, indirect talks between Iran and the United States, which were scheduled for May 3 in Rome, were suspended last week. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the postponement came at the request of Oman’s foreign minister, who has been mediating the negotiations. A new date has yet to be announced.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran’s program if a deal isn’t reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon, with their stockpile of uranium already enriched to near weapons-grade levels.
