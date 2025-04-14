



Thinking of switching to brown rice for its added nutrients? You may want to think again. While the bran layer does pack in more vitamins and minerals, researchers now warn that brown rice contains up to 40% more carcinogenic arsenic than white rice. In a recent study published in the journal Risk Analysis, researchers from Michigan State University conducted a comparative analysis of brown and white rice, factoring in cost, popularity, health benefits, and potential risks. Their findings revealed a surprising hidden danger: brown rice contained 24% more total arsenic and about 40% more inorganic arsenic (known carcinogen), raising fresh concerns about its reputation as the healthier choice. In their comparative analysis, researchers highlighted that brown rice offers notable nutritional benefits, including higher levels of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. It has been associated with reduced risks of cancer, lower cholesterol levels, improved blood pressure, and support for heart health, metabolic disorders, osteoporosis, and diabetes. However, these health benefits come with significant trade-offs. Brown rice tends to be more expensive, and less appealing in taste and texture for some consumers, and most importantly, it carries a higher risk of arsenic exposure, linked to genetic damage and an increased risk of cancer. Meanwhile, white rice presents a more affordable and widely accepted option, appealing to a broader range of consumers across different cultures. Its processing removes much of the arsenic-laden outer layers, resulting in significantly lower levels of both total and inorganic arsenic. However, this also strips away key nutrients, leading to reduced levels of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and other beneficial compounds compared to brown rice. The researchers also noted that since young children consume considerably more food relative to their body weight than adults, brown rice consumption in young children can increase their foodborne arsenic exposures. Given this concern, they recommend that parents consider balancing brown and white rice in young children’s diets to minimize potential health risks while still providing nutritional benefits. “However, there are no acute public health risks indicated for the general American population from rice-related arsenic exposures. Risk–benefit analyses are needed to assess relative risks of arsenic exposure in brown rice compared with the nutritional benefits, in comparison to white rice,” the researchers concluded.