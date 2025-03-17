Image: Supplied

In the rapidly evolving Gulf mobility landscape, traditional car ownership is being re-examined as consumers balance status, cost, and convenience against a backdrop of shifting economic realities.

As modern mobility solutions gain traction, particularly car subscription services, Gulf residents face a compelling choice: continue investing in depreciating assets or pivot to flexible, all-inclusive mobility options.

For decades, owning a car in the Gulf has signified independence and prestige. Yet beneath the glossy surface of vehicle ownership lie substantial hidden costs that can undermine its allure:

• Depreciation: A new car’s value can drop to 60 per cent of the financial value in three years, rapidly eroding its financial worth.

• Loan payments and interest: Many Gulf buyers finance their vehicles through loans carrying annual interest rates between 2 per cent and 5 per cent. Over a standard five-year term, these costs can significantly exceed the vehicle’s purchase price.

• Insurance and registration: Mandatory comprehensive insurance can range from 6 to 8 per cent of the cost of the vehicle, while additional expenses like registration fees, road tolls, and parking costs further inflate the total cost.

• Maintenance and repairs: Routine servicing, unexpected repairs, and the replacement of worn components can add thousands of dirhams annually.

• Fuel costs: Although Gulf fuel prices remain relatively low, they still contribute notably to the total expense, especially for drivers with long commutes.

Why the car subscription model is appealing

Car subscription models are emerging as a viable alternative, particularly appealing to expatriates and young professionals. These services consolidate many of the costs and headaches associated with car ownership into a single, predictable monthly fee.

Car subscription services offer a host of advantages that make them an attractive alternative to traditional car ownership. For instance, there is no need for a down payment, which contrasts with the typical 20 per cent upfront cost required for a new car in the UAE, allowing consumers to access vehicles without a significant initial investment.

Additionally, the all-inclusive pricing model covers insurance, maintenance, and registration, thereby reducing unexpected expenditures and simplifying budgeting.

This model also provides exceptional flexibility, enabling subscribers to switch vehicles based on changing lifestyle needs — whether upgrading for a business trip or opting for a more economical option when desired.

Moreover, with month-to-month or short-term contracts, consumers can avoid the lengthy financial commitments associated with traditional car loans, while the hassle-free nature of the service eliminates the stress of dealing with servicing, paperwork, or resale issues, perfectly aligning with the demands of a fast-paced, modern lifestyle.

Suited for certain consumer segments

While the car subscription model is not a one-size-fits-all solution, it is particularly well-suited for certain consumer segments. Expats and short-term residents benefit by avoiding the need to tie up capital in a depreciating asset. Young professionals appreciate the financial agility offered without long-term commitments, while those who frequently switch vehicles to suit their evolving needs find the flexibility invaluable.

Additionally, cost-conscious drivers who seek predictable expenses without the surprise costs inherent in traditional car ownership also stand to gain significantly from this model.

Urbanisation, digital transformation, and a global shift toward sustainability are redefining how Gulf consumers view mobility. With a growing interest in experience-based consumption over asset accumulation, the car subscription model is poised for further growth.

Additionally, as electric vehicles (EVs) gain popularity, subscriptions could serve as a gateway for consumers eager to embrace greener technology without committing to high upfront costs.

Ultimately, the decision between buying a car and subscribing to one depends on an individual’s financial goals, lifestyle needs, and usage patterns. For those prioritising flexibility and cost predictability, the subscription model offers a modern, stress-free alternative.

Conversely, for high-mileage drivers or long-term asset investors, traditional car ownership may still hold its value.

In an era of increasing mobility choices, Gulf consumers are empowered to align their transportation decisions with both convenience and financial prudence. As the market continues to evolve, staying informed and critically assessing one’s personal needs will be key to navigating the road ahead.

The author is the CEO and founder of SelfDrive Mobility.