Bengaluru man voices frustration over daily struggles

A Bengaluru-based professional has triggered a wide online discussion after questioning whether it is worth staying in India, despite earning a combined annual income of ₹60 lakh with his wife. In a Reddit post, the 30-year-old shared his daily struggles, raising concerns about poor infrastructure, tax burdens, and the overall quality of life in the city.

In his post, the man said, “On paper, we’re doing fine. But the quality of life makes me question if living in India is even worth it anymore.” He highlighted issues like heavy traffic, incomplete construction work, and lack of basic civic services in his locality, Horamavu.

“I live in Horamavu (Bangalore) – it takes me 40 minutes to cover 3 kilometres (I already feel drained by the time I reach my office). Every road has bottlenecks, is broken or dug up. Construction is never-ending. Projects begin but are never completed. Where’s the accountability?” he wrote.

Taxes high, public services lacking, says user

The man also compared India’s tax system with countries like Canada and Germany, pointing out how taxpayers in those nations receive benefits such as free healthcare and better infrastructure.

“We pay massive taxes and get nothing in return. 30-40% of our income goes on taxes. And what do we get? No free healthcare, no decent education, not even reliable water. In countries like Canada or Germany, I’d pay the same tax – but I would receive free healthcare, quality education, public infrastructure that actually works, and a shot at a better life (AQI less than 20),” he said.

Safety, environment, and living conditions a concern

The post also touched upon the environment and personal safety, expressing how difficult it is to lead a peaceful life in the city. “The quality of life is just depressing. Dust everywhere. Noise. Stress. Road rage is normal. You can’t walk peacefully, you can’t breathe clean air. I don’t feel safe letting my wife go out alone after 7 PM,” he said.The user added that rising expenses and stagnant incomes are adding to the pressure. “I genuinely want to contribute to this country. I want to stay and build something here. But it just feels like the system is designed to squeeze the working class. I’ve come to believe that every single rupee we pay in taxes ends up in the pockets of politicians. I’m honestly asking – is there any hope left? Or am I simply being naïve in thinking things will improve?” he asked.

Reddit users respond with migration advice

The post quickly gained attention online. Many Reddit users encouraged the man to consider moving abroad.

“Leave India and settle elsewhere if you have the choice. Things won’t improve when quality of life is dictated by politics. We did the same and have never been happier,” one user wrote.

Another user said, “Things are not going to get better unless there are massive shake-ups at the lower and middle levels of bureaucracy. Moving abroad sounds sensible, but it will come at a cost; comfort being one of them. If you are willing to sacrifice and struggle for the first few years, then go for it. At least your future generations will have a better environment to grow up in, rather than this current mess.”

A third added, “It will remain a feudalistic society. If you are among the feudal lords, then stay; if not, then leave. As humans, we are always drawn towards better and more comfortable lives, so there is nothing wrong with migrating. Do your research, make the effort, and settle where you feel happy.”

The Reddit thread has since sparked broader conversations about urban living conditions and the cost of living in Indian cities.

