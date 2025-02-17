What we call the stock market in the United States is actually two different stock exchanges: the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq. Luckily for American investors, both exchanges keep the same hours and observe the same holidays and half days.

Typically, the stock market is open for trading every Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, although it closes in observance of 10 different stock market holidays each year.

Is the stock market closed on Presidents Day?

The stock market will be closed on Monday, February 17th, 2025 in observance of Presidents Day, which is referred to as Washington’s Birthday at the federal level.

This means that investors should plan to execute any important trades before the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Friday, Feb. 14, or plan to delay them until after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

That being said, many brokerages allow for extended-hours trading, meaning some investors may be able to make trades until 8:00 p.m. on Friday the 14th or begin trading again starting at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday the 18th.

Here’s a full list of all of 2025’s stock market half days and holidays:

Stock market holidays and half days 2025

Holiday 2025 observance Hours New Year’s Day Wednesday, Jan. 1 Closed Day of Remembrance: Jimmy Carter Thursday, Jan 9 Closed Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 20 Closed Washington’s Birthday (Presidents Day) Monday, Feb. 17 Closed Good Friday Friday, Apr. 18 Closed Memorial Day Monday, May 26 Closed Juneteenth Thursday, Jun. 19 Closed Day before Independence Day Thursday, Jul. 3 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Independence Day Friday, Jul. 4 Closed Labor Day Monday, Sep. 1 Closed Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 27 Closed Day After Thanksgiving Friday, Nov. 28 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Christmas Eve Wednesday, Dec. 24 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Christmas Thursday, Dec. 25 Closed

Is the bond market open on Presidents Day 2025?

The bond market, like the stock market, is closed on Monday, February 17th, 2025, in observance of Presidents Day.

Can I trade crypto on Presidents Day 2025?

Crypto assets like Bitcoin and Solana trade 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so investors will be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on the 17th without interruption, even though it is a stock market holiday.

Extended-hours trading at popular brokerages

Brokerage Accepts pre-market orders Accepts after-hours orders 24-hour trading? Order types accepted Fidelity 7:00 – 9:28 a.m. 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. No Limit only Schwab 7:00 – 9:25 a.m. 4:05 – 8:00 p.m. Yes; only 800 stocks & ETFs available Limit only E*Trade 7:00 – 9:30 a.m. 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m Yes Limit only Robinhood 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Yes; only some popular stocks and ETFs available Limit only WeBull 4:00 – 9:30 a.m. 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Yes; only some popular stocks and ETFs available Limit only

