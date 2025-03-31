In a statement released on Monday, Hamas said the global community has failed Palestinians by failing “to stand up against this catastrophic collapse in the system of international values ​​and laws” caused by Israel and not “compelling it to halt its crimes and blatant violations of international and humanitarian law”.

“These massacres are being perpetrated in full view of the world, against unarmed civilians and displaced persons in displacement camps, motivated by revenge and terrorism as part of a policy of genocide and forced displacement, with no regard for the Netanyahu government, which is wanted by the International Criminal Court,” Hamas said.

During the first two days of Eid al-Fitr, Israel killed 80 people in Gaza and left more than 300 wounded, the statement noted.

The health ministry said earlier that more than a thousand Palestinians have been killed since Israel resumed its war on Gaza on 18 March.

“Anyone who bets on our people and their resistance being defeated by military pressure should reconsider their calculations and pause for a moment before the greatness and determination of this people and its sons in resisting,” Hamas said.