Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his talks with US president Donald Trump included “working constantly to free the hostages” and that his government is “determined to eliminate Hamas”.

He added that he discussed Trump’s “vision” for Gaza during his visit to the White House which ended on Monday.

Trump had again proposed taking “the Palestinians and move them around to different countries”, which has been criticised by world leaders and human rights bodies as “forced displacement” and “ethnic cleansing”.

“We are currently in contact with countries that are talking about the possibility of taking in many Gazans. This is important because in the end, this is what needs to happen,” Netanyahu said.