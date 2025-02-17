“Muhammad Shaheen was eliminated after recently planning terror attacks, directed and funded by Iran, from Lebanese territory against the citizens of the State of Israel,” according to the statement.

The Israeli Air Force on Monday eliminated the head of Hamas’s Operations Department in Lebanon near Sidon, according to a joint Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) statement.

Shaheen “was a significant source of knowledge within the terrorist organization and was responsible throughout the war for various terror attacks, and rocket launchers aimed at Israeli civilians,” it continued.

According to Israel’s Ynet outlet, which cited government sources, Shahin was planning to attack Jewish targets outside of Israel.

Shahin’s identity was confirmed via DNA testing, a Lebanese security source told Al Jazeera.

The strike comes a day before the Feb. 18 deadline for Israeli forces to withdraw from Lebanon under the terms of the November ceasefire that ended over a year of war between the Jewish state and Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem warned Israel on Sunday that if it does not withdraw its forces by Feb. 18, “we will know how to deal with it.”

“Israel must fully withdraw on Feb. 18, it has no excuse,” the Hezbollah chief said in a televised address cited by France 24.

Under the Nov. 27 Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement, Israeli forces are to gradually withdraw from Southern Lebanon as the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) assume responsibility for ensuring Hezbollah remains disarmed south of the Litani River.