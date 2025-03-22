The Israeli military on Saturday said it was attacking the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon.

The statement, published on the military’s Telegram channel, came minutes after media reports emerged of an order by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz to attack “dozens of terrorist targets.”

The strikes are in response to a missile strike against northern Israel early on Saturday from the direction of Lebanon, the statement said.

The Israeli military earlier said it had intercepted three projectiles aimed at the border town of Metula, with no injuries or damage reported.

The renewed shelling comes despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that has been in place since November.

Israeli forces are “ready for any order,” the military said, adding that further details will be announced shortly.