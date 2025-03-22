On March 21, 2025, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was inaugurated as Namibia’s first female president, marking a historic milestone for the nation. In her inaugural address, she emphasized plans to diversify the economy beyond its traditional reliance on natural resources. A key component of this strategy includes boosting investments in the agricultural sector to enhance domestic food production and achieve self-sufficiency. Nandi-Ndaitwah also highlighted the importance of value addition to natural resources, aiming to ensure that Namibians benefit more directly from the country’s wealth. Addressing the nation’s high unemployment rates, particularly among the youth, she underscored the need for job creation through economic diversification. Additionally, the president committed to upholding high ethical standards in public service and intensifying efforts to combat corruption. Despite recent economic growth driven by investments in oil, gas, and green hydrogen, Namibia continues to grapple with significant income inequality, ranking second highest globally according to World Bank data.

Source: Reuters