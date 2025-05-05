Israel’s security cabinet on Monday approved plans to expand its military offensive in the Gaza Strip, according to public broadcaster Kan, and has begun calling up tens of thousands of its reserve soldiers.

On Sunday, meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a missile attack at Israel’s main international airport, Ben Gurion, hours before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a security cabinet meeting to discuss “the next stage” of the war in Gaza, according to a video message he posted on X Sunday.

The Israeli military said it will mobilize its reservists to “intensify and expand” its fighting against Hamas in an attempt to increase the pressure on the militant group to return the remaining hostages held since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led terrorist attacks.

“We are increasing the pressure with the aim of returning our men and defeating Hamas,” Israeli army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a statement Sunday, adding that the troops would “operate in additional areas and destroy all infrastructure above and below the ground.”

Displaced residents taking refuge at a school in Gaza City on Sunday. Mahmoud Abu Hamd / Anadolu via Getty Images

The besieged enclave is under its longest blockade of humanitarian aid since the war began, as Israel’s total ban on the entry of all goods, including food, fuel and medical supplies enters its third month.

More than 51,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its offensive, including thousands of women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Some 1,200 people were killed during the militant group’s attacks in southern Israel, with around 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli counts, marking a major escalation in a decadeslong conflict.