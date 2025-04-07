Field reports have confirmed that Israeli forces may take full control of the Palestinian city of Rafah in the coming days, further isolating the city from the central and southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has called on Rafah residents to evacuate the city completely, a move believed to be aimed at strengthening control over Morag corridor, known as the “Second Philadelphi Route,” which separates Rafah from Khan Yunis.

The Israeli forces are preparing to deepen their incursion into the Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City, where they remain positioned on al-Muntar Hill, allowing them to monitor the neighborhood and target any suspicious movement.

Although no significant ground advance has been reported so far, field sources expect operations to expand in the coming days, especially with the faltering ceasefire negotiations.

If Israel succeeds in taking control of Shuja’iyya, it may storm the neighboring Zeitoun neighborhood, which would further divide and isolate eastern Gaza City.

The Israeli army called on the residents of Shuja’iyya neighborhood to evacuate to Mawasi area near Khan Yunis, but most families chose to move to western Gaza City, where thousands live in temporary tents due to a lack of shelters.

At the same time, Hamas refrained from carrying out major attacks against Israeli forces due to the intensification of airstrikes targeting prominent leaders of Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the movement.

Al-Aqsa Mosque stormed

In addition, hundreds of settlers stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, and the so-called “Temple Groups” called on the settlers to escalate their attempts to bring in and slaughter Passover sacrifices into and around al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian religious and national bodies in response urgently called to mobilize the largest possible number of worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the importance of a strong presence to thwart settler plans.

Ministerial talks

In a phone call on Sunday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan reviewed efforts to de-escalate the situation and return to the ceasefire agreement.

They sought to ensure the implementation of its three phases in light of Israel’s dangerous escalation in the region.

The two ministers also discussed the upcoming moves of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee and its activities with international parties regarding the Arab plan for early recovery and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.