Israel conducted airstrikes on the Lebanese capital Beirut’s southern suburbs on Tuesday morning killing at least four people, the second following an earlier airstrike last Friday.

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, seven people were also wounded in the strike, which targeted the top two floors of a multi-storey building.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam both condemned the airstrike, with Salam noting it is in breach of the ceasefire signed by Hezbollah and Israel in November that ended a full-scale war between the two that ravaged Lebanon’s south, east and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Meanwhile in Gaza, Palestinians continue to flee the enclave’s southern city of Rafah following a displacement order issued for the city by the Israeli military.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 1,001 people have been killed since Israel restarted its military offensive in the enclave earlier in March.