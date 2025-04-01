An Israeli airstrike hit a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday for the second time since the ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah militia came into effect.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it targeted a Hezbollah terrorist who had supported members of the allied Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in planning an imminent attack on Israeli civilians.

The man posed a direct threat and was “eliminated,” the IDF said in a statement on X.

The strike hit the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, and was the second such attack since the ceasefire began in November.

According to unconfirmed Arab reports, a residential building was struck. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On Friday, the Israeli military said it had hit a Hezbollah facility in Dahieh used to store drones. Shortly before that, the IDF said it had intercepted two projectiles aimed at northern Israel from the direction of Lebanon.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah militia had been firing rockets at Israel for more than a year since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023 in support of Hamas. Israel responded with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive.