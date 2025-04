Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV is reporting another round of US airstrikes on Yemen, targeting Mount Nabi Shuaib in Sanaa’s Bani Matar district.

The latest strikes follow a wave of US attacks earlier in the day, with at least 15 air raids pounding the northern province of Saada.

The city of Saada and the districts of Majz and Sahar were among the areas hit, according to Al Masirah.