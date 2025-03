Hamas has accused Israel of “assassinating” Ismail Barhoum, a senior Hamas official in a strike on Nasser Hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

The group condemned the attack, calling it another crime in Israel’s “long record of terrorism” and a blatant violation of international law. “This systematic killing targets our people and leadership without restraint,” its statement read.

At least five people were killed and eight wounded when Israeli forces bombed the hospital in Khan Younis.