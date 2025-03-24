Hamas has condemned Israel for the death of Palestinian prisoner Walid Khaled Ahmed, saying he was tortured and deliberately denied medical care in Megiddo prison.

“The torture and abuse our prisoners are subjected to is a full-fledged war crime,” Hamas said in a statement, holding Israel fully responsible for the teenager’s death.

The group warned that “violations against prisoners will not go unanswered” and vowed that Palestinians and the resistance would stand by those detained.

Hamas called on human rights organisations to “assume their responsibilities” and force Israel to end its crimes against Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has a long record of subjecting Palestinian detainees to brutal interrogations, inhumane conditions, and medical neglect.

Rights groups have repeatedly condemned its treatment of prisoners.