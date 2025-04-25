



Starting a business is hard, and it’s even harder to keep it running.

Only a few can achieve the title of “historic business,” especially in this economy and with increasingly more challenging competition.

Now more than ever, decades-old empires are beginning to crumble, with renowned chains like Macy’s (M) , Kohl’s (KSS) , and JCPenney (JCP) closing multiple locations due to underperformance.

Hudson’s Bay is Canada’s oldest and largest retailer. It began as a fur trading business in the UK in 1670 and slowly transitioned into the renowned department store chain it is today, with headquarters in Canada and the U.S.

Although still beloved by many, all good things come to an end, and Hudson’s Bay had more than exceeded its life expectancy in the retail world, lasting over 30 decades.

Hudson’s Bay reveals more stores with liquidation sales. Image source: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Hudson’s Bay files for creditor protection and begins liquidation sales

Hudson’s Bay (HBAYF) filed for creditor protection (CCAA), which is known as Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Canada on March 14 of this year. This led to the beginning of many liquidation sales across its 74 owned and operated stores, three licensed inside Saks Fifth Avenue, and 13 inside Saks Off 5th locations in Canada.

This filing not only marked the end of a historic retail run for most Hudson’s Bay stores, but also put nearly 10,000 employees at risk of losing their jobs.

However, Hudson’s Bay didn’t survive for nearly 355 years to let its empire crumble that easily.

Hoping to continue its legacy, the retail chain received court approval to find an investor to acquire the company by April 30, leaving only six stores free of liquidation.

Hudson’s Bay reveals more liquidation sales at its remaining locations

Hudson’s Bay seems to have lost all hope of finding a restructuring solution to revive its historic business.

The retail chain’s financial advisor Adam Zalev said in a court affidavit that excluding the six remaining locations from liquidation was causing a negative impact and that the company was unlikely to find a buyer in time.

“Given the low probability of receiving a viable bid based on the Six Store Model, the Applicants, in consultation with Reflect and the Monitor, have decided to include these six stores in the liquidation sale effective April 25, 2025,” said Zalev.

Although this could be the end of an era for such a historic retailer, these closures also mean liquidation sales are coming to all the remaining locations, allowing customers to shop there one last time.

Beginning April 25, the remaining six stores, previously said to have been exempted from liquidation, will sell all remaining merchandise at discounted prices.

No returns will be accepted, and all sales are final, even if the items were bought before the liquidation sale period began. Hudson’s Bay Rewards will also be terminated, and points can no longer be redeemed online or in-store, as stated on its website.

Here is a list of the remaining six stores:

Hudson’s Bay Flagship on Yonge Street in Toronto

Hudson’s Bay store at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto

Hudson’s Bay store at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill, Ontario

Hudson’s Bay store at Carrefour Laval Mall in Laval

Hudson’s Bay store in downtown Montreal

Hudson’s Bay store in Pointe-Claire, Quebec

