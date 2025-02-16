Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 16 (ANI): Pakisttroops opened fire on an Indian Army post along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector on Sunday around 11 AM, prompting an immediate retaliation from the Indian Army, Officials confirmed to ANI.

No casualties were reported on the Indian side, Army sources said.

“At about 11 AM today, Pak troops opened small arms fire on own post across LC in Poonch Sect. The fire was retaliated appropriately by Indian Army. No casualties on to own side,” Army officials said.

This incident comes days after the Army reaffirmed that the ceasefire agreement along the LoC remains intact, despite occasional stray firing incidents.

Earlier on February 13, the Army dismissed reports of a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), stating that the truce remains intact and is being upheld according to the understanding between the Indian and Pakistani armies.



“The ceasefire on the Line of Control is intact and continues to be observed as per the understanding between both the armies (of India and Pakistan). Tension due to some stray incidents of cross-LoC firing and a suspected IED blast on one of our PTLs on the LoC is being dealt with through the established mechanism. No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has taken place,” the statement further read.The Army further stated that minor incidents along the LoC are not uncommon and that concerns have been raised with the Pakistan Army at the appropriate level. It assured that the situation remains stable, is being closely monitored, and that Indian forces maintain a high level of alertness while continuing to assert dominance over the LoC.

