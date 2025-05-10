Jack Ma , founder of Alibaba Group Holding , received a rock-star welcome on Friday as he appeared at an annual event for staff and family, lifting employees’ spirits during a time of strategic repositioning at the business empire he established, according to company sources.

Ma, 60, visited Alibaba’s campus in Hangzhou, capital of east Zhejiang province, in the evening. He toured a replica of the flat where he founded the company 26 years ago and attended a music show alongside thousands of employees.

Although he did not deliver a speech, photos and videos of his appearance went viral on Chinese social media. Employees were seen cheering the return of Ma, who remains the largest shareholder and spiritual leader of the company.

Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post, kicked off its two-day annual gathering on Friday to honour family members for their support of employees. This year, AliDay celebrations are being held in Alibaba offices in Hangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and overseas.

Visitors tour the company’s campus in Hangzhou on AliDay, which features photo booths, mascot parades, matchmaking sessions and other activities. Photo: Wency Chen

At the replica flat, one wall displayed a quote from late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping written by Ma in 2008: “Development is the hard truth”. Employees lined up to pay homage on Saturday.

A founding team member of Alibaba’s office tool DingTalk, surnamed Luo, recalled how the 100-square-metre (1,076 sq ft) space once accommodated 50 people. “Everyone rushed in early in the morning just to grab a seat,” he said, adding that the visit had rekindled his memories of entrepreneurship.