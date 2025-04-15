Jagex had not announced launch date

Jagex officially launched RuneScape: Dragonwilds on Tuesday (April 15). The open-world survival crafting game is the latest addition to the RuneScape franchise. It is now available as an early access game on Steam.

Though the launch was teased by the game’s developer Jagex in late March, no specific date was announced for the early access release. An announcement by Jagex had simply said that the early access launch would take place in “Spring 2025”.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds: Ashefall’s dragons have awoken

RuneScape: Dragonwilds, a co-operative survival crafting game, requires that the players gather, build, skill and craft to survive on the forgotten continent of Ashenfall, where a dangerous challenge awaits them in the form of dragons who have returned from a deep slumber.

Also Read : Kesha poses with Wendy’s as fast-food chain mocks Katy Perry’s Blue Origin mission

Here’s what Jagex said about RuneScape: Dragonwilds

“Only by mastering survival and uncovering ancient secrets can you hope to slay the Dragon Queen—alone or with allies,” Jagex had said in its March 31 announcement about the early access launch of RuneScape: Dragonwilds.

Live Events



RuneScape: Dragonwilds recommended PC requirements:



– Operating System: Windows 10

– Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel core i5-10600

– Memory: 16 GB RAM

– Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB; or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, 6GB

– DirectX: Version 12

– Storage: 25 GB free space

– Network: Broadband Internet connection

RuneScape: Dragonwilds: Solo and multiplayer options available

Players have the option to play RuneScape: Dragonwilds alone or with up to three fellow gamers. Ashenfall, which remained hidden since time immemorial, will host the players for a mystery-filled journey that will give them the chance to uncover ancient secrets and fight off iconic creatures from the RuneScape universe.

Jagex guarantees ‘unforgettable encounters’ on Ashenfall

The game’s developer has vowed that the players will come across some “unforgettable encounters” when they venture into Ashenfall. At the time of teasing the early access launch of the game, Jagex had said that industry veterans were roped in with the aim that Runescape: Dragonwilds “sits naturally within the RuneScape franchise, and a game that is loved by both our biggest RuneScape fans and entirely new players alike”.

Also Read : UEFA Champions League Borussia Dortmund vs FC Barcelona: Where to watch second leg quarterfinal, possible lineup, odds



RuneScape: Dragonwilds Steam early access price

Steam described the overall reception of the game, based on 92 reviews (at the time of writing this report), as “mostly positive”. The early access for RuneScape: Dragonwilds is available on PC Steam for $29.99. The game combines high fantasy with light RPG elements and legendary lore from the RuneScape universe, as per Jagex. The game’s progression system gives players the chance to learn new spells, abilities and crafting recipes.

FAQs



1 . When was the early access launch of RuneScape: Dragonwilds announced?

The early access launch, which took place on April 15, was first announced by Jagex on March 31 this year.

2 . How much is the Steam early access for RuneScape: Dragonwilds priced at?

The Steam early access for RuneScape: Dragonwilds is priced at $29.99.

