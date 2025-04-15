Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sitting down with Steve Hasker, the CEO of Thomson Reuters, was an insightful experience that offered a deep look at how leadership is evolving in the age of generative AI and global transformation. From the outset, Steve made it clear that Thomson Reuters is much more than just its widely recognized Reuters news division. In fact, over 90% of the company’s revenue comes from services provided to legal, tax, accounting and corporate professionals — a reminder that global enterprises often have dynamic layers beneath their most public-facing brand.

One of the most thought-provoking parts of our discussion centered on the transformative role of AI in professional services. Steve believes that the firms that embrace generative AI — not just as a tool, but as an integrated part of their operations — will be the winners of this new era. He’s less concerned about AI replacing jobs wholesale and more focused on how those who fail to leverage these tools may be left behind. For legal and tax professionals, this shift will upend traditional workflows, change the apprenticeship model and redefine how client data is managed and protected.

Another compelling topic was the intersection of journalism and corporate business. As a CEO, Steve must navigate the unique dynamic of leading a company that delivers impartial news coverage while also maintaining relationships with clients who may not always appreciate the media spotlight. His commitment to the Reuters Trust Principles — accuracy, independence and integrity — offers a blueprint for how organizations can maintain trust while facing external criticism and political noise.

Steve also offered reflections on leadership itself, which was influenced heavily by his upbringing. With a father who was a CEO and a mother with a background in psychology and social work, his style reflects a balance of intellectual rigor and humility. He doesn’t believe in a rigid career path, instead prioritizing opportunities that offer learning and growth — a principle that aspiring leaders might find valuable in their own careers.

The company is investing heavily in AI-driven innovation, aiming to become the most innovative player in business information services. He emphasized the importance of cybersecurity and data integrity, especially as AI becomes more deeply embedded in the professional world. For CEOs and business leaders navigating digital transformation, Steve’s approach is a masterclass in balancing innovation, responsibility and long-term vision.