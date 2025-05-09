Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is heading to Jammu on Friday to assess the situation following a failed Pakistdrone attack that targeted Jammu city and adjoining areas. Residents reported a night of blackout and gunfire, while the Army successfully neutralised all incoming drones.

In a post on X, Abdullah said, “Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night’s failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division.”

According to locals, a complete blackout was enforced before the drone activity began, adding to the anxiety in the region.

“There was a complete blackout last night, after which, drones started flying and firing continued the entire night. Our forces are giving Pakistan a befitting reply. We have trust in our Prime Minister and our Army. All drones were neutralised by our forces. We are proud of our country. There is tension near the border but rest of the places are safe,” a local told ANI.

Live Events



Similarly, another local said, “As soon as we started dinner last night, we heard the sound of some explosions. Explosions were heard again at around 4:30 a.m., but they were also neutralised by our forces. There is nothing to worry about. Our forces are on alert. Bhagwati Vaishno Devi is sitting in Jammu, there is nothing to be scared of.””Attacking civilians is nothing but cowardice because they (Pakistan) don’t have the courage to fight our forces. This is all that they can do. Our forces are giving a befitting reply and we are proud of them,” he told ANI. Earlier on Thursday, a complete blackout was enforced in Jammu after sirens were heard and explosions were reported near the Line of Control (Loc) in Poonch and Rajouri districts, amid rising tensions in the region.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Border Security Forces (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Boundary in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The attempt was made around 11 pm on May 8. In a post on X, BSF Jammu wrote, “At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K.”

Additionally, defence sources confirmed that the Indian Army shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The drones were intercepted amid a heavy exchange of artillery fire between Indian and Pakistani forces.

These developments come after India launched “Operation Sindoor” on May 7. During the operation, the Indian Armed Forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to Indian officials, the strikes targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The operation was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

