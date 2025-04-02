The opening of a memorial museum in Kanazawa, Japan , dedicated to a Korean nationalist has been abruptly cancelled amid fierce protests from right-wing groups – laying bare the ongoing strife over Japan’s colonial legacy.

The three-storey Yun Bong-gil Memorial Information Centre was scheduled to open near Kanazawa station, Ishikawa prefecture, on Saturday. But the event was postponed after Japanese right-wing groups converged on the area.

Yun Bong-gil is known for carrying out a bomb attack against Japanese government officials in Shanghai in 1932.

In anticipation of potential violence at the museum, police erected roadblocks and maintained close surveillance. About 70 vehicles circled the neighbourhood for three hours, brandishing rising sun flags and blasting martial music, according to the Sankei newspaper.

Previously, a group of Japanese nationalists had attempted to halt the museum’s opening through legal means, but their case was dismissed in court.

Mindan, the association behind the museum, has been the target of attacks before, including a recent incident on March 2, when a member of a nationalist group rammed a vehicle into the local office of the South Korean community association in Kanazawa.