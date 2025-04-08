Release Date



Paramount Pictures has confirmed the global theatrical release of The Angry Birds Movie 3 on January 29, 2027. The studio had reserved this date for a family film on Comscore. This installment continues the animated franchise based on the mobile game Angry Birds.

Paramount Pictures will distribute The Angry Birds Movie 3 in theaters around the world. The chosen release date is January 29, 2027. This slot was already on hold by Paramount in Comscore. It was marked for a family-oriented title.

Background



The first two Angry Birds films were distributed by Sony Pictures. Combined, they earned about half a billion dollars at the global box office. These films helped build a strong audience base for the franchise.

Voice Cast



Several actors will return to voice the main characters. Jason Sudeikis will return as Red. Josh Gad will return as Chuck. Rachel Bloom will voice Silver. Danny McBride will return as Bomb.

Live Events



New voice cast members will also join. These include Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, James Austin Johnson and Psalm West.



Production Team



The film is being produced by Rovio and SEGA. Prime Focus Studios, led by Namit Malhotra, will be involved. Other partners include Flywheel Media, One Cool Group and dentsu.

John Rice will direct the third film. He also directed the first Angry Birds movie. The screenplay is written by Thurop Van Orman, who worked on The Angry Birds Movie 2 and The Marvellous Misadventures of Flapjack. Van Orman is also an executive producer with Toru Nakahara.

Producers include John Cohen, Dan Chuba and Carla Connor. These producers have worked on other animated films, such as Despicable Me, The Garfield Movie, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and The Willoughbys.

Heitor Pereira will compose the music for the third film. He is a Grammy Award winner. Pereira has created the music for all previous Angry Birds films. He has also worked on Despicable Me and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

FAQs



Who is directing The Angry Birds Movie 3?

John Rice is directing the film. He also directed the first Angry Birds movie and has worked on animated projects before.

When will The Angry Birds Movie 3 be released?

The film will be released in theaters worldwide on January 29, 2027. Paramount Pictures will handle the global distribution.

