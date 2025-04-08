Resuming MDPI Publications

After careful reflection and in light of thoughtful feedback from numerous authors, I have decided to resume posting publications from the journal MDPI. While I had previously opted not to include content from this source, I now recognize that doing so would represent a lack of transparency and an unintentional act of bad faith. More importantly, it would result in the unnecessary exclusion of valuable contributions and authors whose work deserves fair consideration and visibility. Such a position would risk introducing a bias that neither reflects the principles of my platform nor my personal convictions regarding open and equitable scientific discourse. I am particularly grateful to Danni Sherwood for taking the time to reach out and raise important points regarding this matter.

Luis A. Roque

Arachnology Journal Watch