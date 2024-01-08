There was no baring it from “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White on Sunday night.

Three days after the launch of his Calvin Klein underwear campaign, the 32-year-old heartthrob was fully clothed in custom Calvin Kelvin when he won his second Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

And he proved that he could dress — as well as undress — to impress.

It was White’s second consecutive win for “The Bear,” in which he plays chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto.

“I can’t believe I’m in this room and there’s all these people I’ve loved so much and admired so much for so long,” he said while accepting his award. “It’s unreal.”

Then White went on to heap praise on his hit FX series, which also saw Ayo Edebiri win for Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

“I love this show,” White said, who thanked his “Bear” colleagues: “I love you guys so much. I must have done something right in this life to be in your company. Thank you guys. Thank you so much!”







But as much as he won big for his acting talent, fans were busying drooling over the new Calvin Klein hunk — even if he might have been a bit overdressed for some.

“If i was in charge at this award show i would’ve had jeremy allen white’s calvin klein campaign video playing on the screen during his speech,” wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

“Is this an excuse to post his Calvin Klein pics again? Yes,” wrote another fan along with two shots from the shoot of White in all his ripped glory.

But others loved seeing White suited up just as much: “The lesbianism leaving my body when I see Jeremy Allen White in a suit and dim lighting,” wrote one fan on X, alongside a GIF of a body floating through the air.

And backstage, White reflected on winning another Globe just days after winning the Internet in his undies. The actor was directly asked four questions — and three of them were about the steamy ad.







Jeremy Allen White’s viral Calvin Klein underwear campaign debuted on Thursday. Mert Alas/Calvin Klein

“In the week you deliver the most-talked about Calvin Klein underwear campaign in years, you win this as well. When you go on the red carpet, when you speak to all of us, how surreal is it that we’re talking more about your underwear and six-pack rather than your astonishing, powerful performance?” one journalist asked.

“This is strange — I promise — um, uh, I don’t know. It’s been a weird couple of days,” White replied. “It is bizarre doing a Calvin Klein ad, and now even more bizarre having it come out, but everything feels OK for now.”

“What is the prouder moment: Something like this or seeing the world losing their minds over your Calvin Klein ad?” another reporter asked.

Holding up his trophy, he quipped: “This is a prouder moment.”