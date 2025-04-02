State Senator Randy Fine, a Jewish Republican backed by US President Donald Trump, has prevailed in a special election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

The Associated Press declared Fine the winner with 54 percent of the vote 30 minutes after the polls closed, ending attention to a US House race that turned out to be closer than expected amid frustration with the Trump administration and an aggressive campaign by an unorthodox Democrat who far out-raised Fine.

Fine has fashioned himself as a MAGA-style culture warrior and a fierce defender of Israel, embracing the nickname “Hebrew Hammer.” He attacked his opponent, a teacher named Josh Weil, over Weil’s Muslim religion and past criticism of Israel.

The special election was called to fill the seat vacated by Mike Waltz when he was tapped to become Trump’s national security adviser. Waltz, who was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2018, won his most recent race with over two-thirds of votes.

Fine’s election brings the number of Jewish Republicans in Congress to four, a number that the Republican Jewish Coalition said was unprecedented since at least the 1980s. The group said it was “gratified to have been the first organization to host a major fundraising event for Randy Fine immediately following his campaign launch.”

Get The Times of Israel’s Daily Edition

by email and never miss our top stories By signing up, you agree to the terms

After Trump posted excitedly on his Truth Social account about Fine’s win, which solidifies Republican control of the House of the Representatives, Fine shared the post. “Because of you, Mr. President,” he tweeted. “I won’t let you down.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.