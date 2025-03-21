Post-Presidency Life and Party Divisions
While Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden prepare for post-White House endeavors—including memoir writing and maintaining advisory roles—their overtures to reengage politically have met mixed reactions. Jill Biden has expressed readiness to campaign, framing it as a duty to the party. Yet, internal critics argue that Biden’s association with the 2024 loss and his age (82) make him a polarizing figure. A CNN poll revealed only 1% of Democrats see him as embodying the party’s core values, highlighting a generational and ideological rift.
The Bidens also face personal challenges, including the abrupt termination of Secret Service protection for their children, Hunter and Ashley, ordered by the Trump administration without prior notice. This contrasts with Biden’s earlier extension of security for Trump’s adult children post-2021, underscoring escalating partisan tensions.
Why are some Democrats hesitant to involve Biden in campaigns?
Critics argue Biden’s ties to the 2024 defeat and his age make him a symbol of the past, complicating efforts to rebrand the party and attract younger voters.
What are the Bidens focusing on post-presidency?
Both are writing memoirs and maintaining advisory roles, with Jill Biden emphasizing continued party support. Joe Biden frequently commutes between Delaware and Washington, consulting former aides on policy themes for his book.
