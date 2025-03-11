A BBC Spotlight investigation into the murder of John George has identified the men who Spanish police suspect were involved in the crime.

Jonny Smyth, a 26-year-old originally from Belfast but who had been living in Spain, is a fugitive named in international arrest warrants.

Michal Maly, 32, who is a Czech national and former member of the French Foreign Legion, has appeared in court in connection with the murder.

No-one has yet been convicted of the murder, and neither of the suspects responded to the BBC’s requests for comment.

John George was missing for 21 days in Alicante in December before his body was discovered.

Meanwhile his family’s search for answers was garnering widespread attention.

“Right ma, love ya. I’ll see you soon.”

Those were the last words that John George ever said to his family.

His father Billy said John had remained close to the family, even as his struggles with drug addiction saw him slip further into criminality.

After travelling to Spain in December for a holiday at the home of a friend, the 37-year-old disappeared.

Despite weeks of searching, huge online interest in the case and feverish speculation from true crime enthusiasts, the George family found no answers for 21 days.

When John’s body was finally discovered by police in a lemon grove in Rojales, near Alicante, it was clear there had been foul play.

He had been stabbed and beaten before being killed by gunshots to the face and chest.

BBC Spotlight has been investigating the case for weeks, uncovering shocking evidence about the criminal world in which John’s murder took place.

John’s body was found at a lemon grove near Alicante [BBC]

Spotlight can reveal that the Guardia Civil (Spanish police force) team heading the investigation believes it knows who was involved in John George’s murder.

Michal Maly was arrested and appeared in court in connection with the murder.

He was granted bail under strict conditions by a Spanish court.

Jonny Smyth has been named in several arrest warrants.

Having fled Spain in the weeks after the murder, he is currently a fugitive from justice.

John George had been staying at Johnny Smyth’s home in Spain prior to being killed.

Col Antonio Darder of the Guardia Civil is in charge of all investigative teams in Alicante region, including the team on the John George case.

“I want the family to understand that the work done from day one was intense and in the end we managed to find the body of the deceased,” he told Spotlight.

“We now have a clear suspect and are hoping that he will soon be arrested. The international arrest warrants have already been issued.

“Wherever he is hiding, we will use all international mechanisms available – Interpol and any other means necessary.

“I believe he will soon be arrested.”

Tributes were left close to the site where John’s body was found [BBC]

Potential evidence lost

CCTV footage which may have captured the murder was destroyed [BBC]

Spotlight also discovered that the length of time taken to recover John’s remains led to some potentially crucial evidence being lost.

A CCTV recording, which may have captured the murder taking place, was wiped after two weeks – before police knew the location of the killing.

Some of those who claimed to be helping the family during their search for John’s remains during this time were laying false trails.

According to the family, two men John had spent time with on the day of his disappearance gave differing accounts of his last known location.

Claims he had been spotted partying in another town, in police custody, or was preparing to fly home were not true.

John’s father Billy said the people responsible for his son’s murder must be held accountable [BBC]

John’s father, Billy George, said his son was addicted to drugs and had become drawn further into criminality as that addiction worsened.

Charges linked to a £30,000 cannabis haul were withdrawn from a court in Belfast in January following the news of John’s death.

Reformed criminal Marvin Herbert knows exactly how dangerous the world of Spanish ex-pat crime can be.

“Debt collecting, drug dealing, beating, shooting, carrying guns. There was nothing I never done over there,” he told Spotlight.

“And it ended with me being shot five times.”

Marvin has seen first hand how those connected to the drug trade view minor criminals like John George.

“Target. Simple.

“That’s him – because who’s going to complain when he’s not here? Who’s going to complain when he gets a slap? Like, what is he going to do?”

“That’s how the criminals think about stuff. It’s just vicious.”