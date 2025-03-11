President Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden now largely agree on a major question that has the potential to reshape the tech world: Google should be broken up.

But there is an important difference that emerged in a filing last Friday: Trump’s Justice Department wants to let Google (GOOG, GOOGL) keep its investments in artificial intelligence. It notably has a stake in OpenAI rival Anthropic worth billions.

Backing off the Biden administration’s request to force Google to sell off its AI bets was “significant” and “very justified,” said Mark McCareins, a business law professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

It “may be an indication that the government worries about deterring AI advances in the global race with China,” added David Olson, associate law professor at Boston College Law School.

The stock of Google’s parent, Alphabet, dropped more than 4% Monday as other tech stocks also sold off on macroeconomic concerns.

NasdaqGS – Delayed Quote • USD At close: March 10 at 4:00:01 PM EDT

The final decision on what happens to Google’s $2 trillion empire in court will be in the hands of federal judge Amit Mehta, who ruled last August that Google illegally monopolized online markets for “general search” and “general search text.”

No matter what Mehta decides, Google is expected to appeal, and the DOJ can too. Hearings to decide on remedies in this case are slated for April and May.

Final remedy recommendations from the government and Google were due to the judge Friday, giving a Trump-led DOJ one last chance to alter the prior Biden-era suggestion to the judge that Google be broken up with the forced sale of Google’s Chrome browser or contingent sale of its Android operating system.

It didn’t do so, despite being lobbied by the company to reconsider the Chrome proposal on national security concerns.

“Google must divest the Chrome browser — an important search access point,” the DOJ stated in its final proposal on Friday.

It argued that under a different owner, new rivals would have an “opportunity to operate a significant gateway to search the internet, free of Google’s monopoly control.”

They also retained part of a request to leave the door open to a possible divestiture of Google’s Android operating system.

But prosecutors did drop the Biden DOJ’s push for Google to sell off its AI bets, instead suggesting a setup where federal authorities could keep tabs on proposed AI investments that could threaten search competition.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, in 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes · REUTERS / Reuters

Anthropic has argued to the judge that forcing Google to relinquish its stake would tilt the AI playing field in favor of OpenAI and its backer, Microsoft (MSFT).