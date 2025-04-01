Keanu Reeves Confirms Return



Keanu Reeves will reprise his role in John Wick 5. Lionsgate announced this at CinemaCon. The John Wick franchise will expand with an animated prequel and a spinoff focused on Donnie Yen’s character, Caine. Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, is also set for release soon.

Lionsgate confirmed that Reeves will return as John Wick. The new film will continue the story that began in 2014. Reeves will work with director Chad Stahelski and producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. The plot and production timeline are not yet revealed.

John Wick Franchise Expansion



The franchise is growing with new projects. An animated prequel will explore John Wick’s past. Donnie Yen will also star in a spinoff focusing on his character, Caine. These projects aim to expand the John Wick universe beyond the main films.

Ana de Armas in Ballerina



Ana de Armas stars in Ballerina, a spinoff film. She plays Eve Macarro, a ballerina training to become an assassin. De Armas trained for four months, including gym workouts and shooting practice. A preview of the film was shown at CinemaCon. Ballerina releases in theaters on June 6.

Box Office Success



The John Wick series has seen increasing box office success. The first film earned $86.1 million worldwide. The sequels made more money, with John Wick: Chapter 4 grossing $440 million. The franchise's popularity continues to grow.



Donnie Yen’s Caine Spinoff



Donnie Yen will reprise his role as Caine in a standalone film. He will also direct and executive produce the project. The film will follow Caine after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. Production begins in Hong Kong later this year.

Animated Prequel Film



Keanu Reeves will voice John Wick in an animated prequel. The story will explore Wick’s early years. It will focus on his mission to free himself from the High Table. Shannon Tindle will direct, and Vanessa Taylor will write the screenplay.

FAQs



When will John Wick 5 be released?

The release date for John Wick 5 has not been announced yet. The film is currently in the early stages of development.

What is the animated prequel about?

The animated prequel will explore John Wick’s past. It will focus on how he earned his freedom from the High Table.

