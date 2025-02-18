Cairo – Juhayna Food Industries has announced its sponsorship of Gulfood 2025, the world’s largest trade event in the food industry sector. The event is taking place place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 17 to 21, 2025, marking its 30th edition. The exhibition witnessed the attendance of 10,000 visitors and 5,500 exhibitors.

Gulfood is one of the most significant platforms bringing together major players in the food industry. It serves as an ideal venue to showcase the latest innovations, explore growth opportunities, and engage with leading global suppliers and distributors. Through its participation, Juhayna aims to achieve several objectives, including expanding its international presence, leveraging business opportunities, and establishing new strategic partnerships with key global investors and distributors.

During the exhibition, Juhayna participated with a booth showcasing a diverse range of the company’s products, including concentrates. This participation reflects the company’s strong commitment to providing the best products and services to its customers and reinforces its position as a leader in the food industry. The exhibition serves as an opportunity to display products and strengthen the company’s presence in international markets, aligning with its expansion strategy. Additionally, Juhayna sponsored the “Barista Show” at the event, providing a variety of juice products used by participants to create innovative and unique beverages.

Mohamed Hammad, Director of External Markets at Juhayna Food Industries, stated: “Our participation in Gulfood 2025 represents a strategic step that reflects our vision to enhance the global presence of Juhayna products, particularly in the Middle East and Africa markets. We are working with a comprehensive strategy focused on quality, sustainability, and expansion into new markets. We believe that the Egyptian food industry holds significant potential, and with our ongoing efforts in innovation and development, we have become capable of competing globally and offering products that meet the diverse needs of consumers.”

Hammad added: “Expanding exports is a core element of Juhayna’s strategy. We are focused on achieving sustainable growth in the export sector and increasing our global market share, especially with the rising demand for high-quality food products that meet international standards.”

He further highlighted that Juhayna’s participation in Gulfood 2025 reflects the strong performance the company has achieved in the export sector in recent years. Export sales reached $68.9 million during the first nine months of 2024, marking a 128% growth compared to the same period last year. The company’s gross profit amounted to 5.9 billion Egyptian pounds, with a gross profit margin of 32%, reflecting the success of the company’s growth strategies in enhancing operational efficiency and increasing its competitive capability.

It is worth noting that Juhayna offers more than 200 high-quality products, making it the ideal choice for consumers in Egypt. The company also has an extensive distribution network, with 38 distribution centers serving 136,000 retail outlets across the country. Furthermore, Juhayna exports its products to over 62 markets worldwide and continues to focus on expansion and sustainable growth.