High-frequency traders are the whiz kids of Wall Street. They either code scripts to execute quick trades to eke out small profits that, multiplied by one or ten thousand times over, result in serious cash. Or they’re able to act milliseconds faster than competitors to score big bets on market swings. Speed is paramount, which is why HFT traders have created their own private networks of internet cables—now, a crypto project called DoubleZero wants to do the same to speed up blockchains.

“We can use a whole different set of technologies that have basically been standard and de facto in the high-frequency trading world… but are not available over the public internet, so they’ve never been applied to blockchain before,” Austin Federa, cofounder of DoubleZero and a former executive at the Solana Foundation, told Fortune.

Federa’s project, which has the same obsession with speed as the firms in Michael Lewis’s famous HFT book Flash Boys, has already attracted capital. DoubleZero Foundation, one of the entities behind the project, announced in early March that it had raised $28 million in a seed round led by marquee crypto investors Multicoin Capital and Dragonfly Capital. Other venture capital firms that contributed were Foundation Capital, Reciprocal Ventures, DBA, Borderless Capital, Superscrypt, and Frictionless. In exchange for their cash, investors received token warrants, or promised allocations of a yet-to-be-launched cryptocurrency, Federa said.

CoinDesk Solana or Ethereum are like Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud—but decentralized.

And like any cloud computing network, blockchains have physical servers that process users’ transactions and run programmers’ apps. Currently, when servers that power the Solana blockchain, for example, need to communicate with each other, those signals run over public internet infrastructure, said Federa. DoubleZero aims to create a private network of cables to speed up a blockchain’s processing power.

Jump Crypto, the digital assets subsidiary of HFT firm Jump Trading, and Malbec Labs are the engineering entities behind DoubleZero. They won’t be laying down physical cables to construct the network, said Federa. Not yet, anyway. Rather, the company is cobbling together underutilized bandwidth from HFT firms, private companies, and even individuals to build out a faster physical network of cables than what is currently available for blockchains.

And to make sure that, just like a blockchain, this physical network is decentralized, Federa’s foundation plans to launch its own cryptocurrency to reward those who contribute bandwidth to the project.