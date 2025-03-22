Did Kanye West and Bianca Censori really break up?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori might be calling it quits. The couple’s recent social media activity has renewed speculation about their marriage. With ongoing divorce rumors and Kanye’s latest controversial statements, fans wonder if trouble is brewing between the two, as per a report.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation that their marriage is in trouble. Meanwhile, Kanye West’s latest online rant has shocked fans even more.

As of March 21, Bianca isn’t following anyone, and the forty-seven-year-old rapper is only following his fellow artist, The Game. Only a few weeks ago, Kanye, a father of four, was following Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is presently on trial for human trafficking, and his architect wife, as quoted in a report by the Daily Star.

What fueled the latest divorce rumors?

After Kanye West made several anti-Semitic remarks, it was reported on February 13 that the couple had decided to split up, as per a report by the Daily Star.

It was believed that after their marriage failed, the couple had orally agreed that Censori would get $5 million. Only a few weeks after Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized, the musician and Bianca were married at the end of 2022.

A spokesperson for West denied claims last month that Censori is being mistreated or controlled, calling the notion that she is a “battered” wife “hysterical and absurd.” As rumors about Censori’s bold fashion choices and her role in the public dramas surrounding West grew, these accusations emerged. After her dramatic outfit reveal at the Grammys, critics have suggested that the Melbourne-born Yeezy architect is being used as a marketing gimmick, according to the Mirror.

The contentious couple’s talent manager, Milo Yiannopoulos, has come out strongly against the allegations, claiming that Censori controls her own fashion destiny.

However, in a startling turn of events, Kanye appeared to admit to domestic abuse in a recent online outburst, shocking fans who were horrified by his “sunk to a new low,” as quoted in a report by the Daily Star.

FAQs

Why are fans speculating on Kanye and Bianca’s split?

Fans noticed that Kanye and Bianca unfollowed each other on Instagram, fueling speculation that their marriage is over. Reports of a verbal agreement for a $5 million payout have also increased speculation.

Is Kanye controlling Bianca Censori?

A representative for the couple denied that Bianca is being controlled, claiming that she makes her own fashion decisions and is not being manipulated.

