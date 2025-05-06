Yomiuri Giants star slugger Kazuma Okamoto will likely be out of action for an extended period after suffering a left elbow injury in a collision with the Hanshin Tigers’ Takumu Nakano during Tuesday night’s game at Tokyo Dome.

The two players crashed into each other as Okamoto attempted to make a catch at first base while Nakano was running down the line.

The Giants said Okamoto suffered muscle damage in his left elbow. Manager Shinnosuke Abe met with reporters shortly after his team’s 7-1 loss and said Okamoto would likely be sidelined for a long time.