A workplace turned second home

On April 1, Live with Kelly and Mark aired its final episode from its original studio on the Upper West Side of New York City, marking the end of an era after 37 years. The morning show concluded its era at the studio as Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos expressed deep emotions about leaving their current work environment.

The studio became a living space for Ripa and Consuelos since their children experienced their growth in that environment. The couple raised three children named Michael, 27; Lola, 23; and Joaquin, who is now 22, while visiting live shows often throughout their childhood. Consuelos recounted that their children spent their early childhood days at the studio.

Ripa described her good fortune, when maternity leave was rare, by carrying her children to the workplace during that period. She values the scheduling flexibility of the show because it has enabled her to merge child-rearing with her professional work. The couple declared that team members from Live were identical to family members. Ripa commented on how their children maintain contact with numerous crew members who serve as almost parents to them.

A love story shaped by television

Their courtship started when Ripa and Consuelos met each other during All My Children in 1995. Their television screen compatibility turned into genuine romantic feelings. Their short-lived split in April 1996 did not last as Ripa and Consuelos quickly married each other in Las Vegas the following month, thus marking the start of their lasting connection.

Their career success accompanied the growth of their family. The couple had their first child in 1997 as they proceeded to welcome two more children during the early 2000s. Both professionals successfully balanced their high-pressure careers alongside parenthood to stay loyal to each other. Ripa received the permanent co-host position on Live after Philbin’s departure in 2011, thus leading Consuelos to become a regular guest co-host. Their genuine connection received widespread popularity from audiences.

Embracing change and a new beginning

Consuelos made his move to Live alongside Ripa as co-host following Seacrest’s departure in 2023. The combination of their effortless, friendly interaction and real emotional bond generated immediate success between them. Now, as the show transitions to a new location, the couple embraces the change with optimism. Their departure from the previous studio holds both sad and hopeful meanings since it represents new beginnings, both personally and professionally.

Their bond has endured each test because they share mutual respect and unwavering support and constant humor between them. Ripa and Consuelos demonstrate that genuine partnership and deep love have the power to endure every period of life, as they handle both career shifts and life events.

FAQ:



Why did Live with Kelly and Mark change studios?

The show relocated after 37 years to a new downtown studio for a fresh start.