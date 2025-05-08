The National Association of Black Journalists named Mr. Walker journalist of the year in 1985 for that reporting. The association had already given him an award for his work in print journalism — for his four-part series on apartheid for The Washington Star — and when he won the association’s top award for radio journalism in 2001, he became the first person to receive its highest honors for print, television and radio.

The association later honored him further, with its Frederick Douglass Lifetime Achievement Award.

During his four-decade career, Mr. Walker was a reporter for The Washington Star (from 1969 to 1981, when it folded), for “Nightline” (from 1981 to 1988) and for NPR, where he served as Africa bureau chief from 1999 to 2002.

Mr. Koppel recalled in an interview that Mr. Walker “was one of a number of African American staffers at ‘Nightline’ who were gently, and not so gently, pushing for more attention being paid to Nelson Mandela when he was still in jail and was anything but a hero to millions of people, including the president of the United States” (Ronald Reagan at the time).

Mr. Walker helped persuade ABC executives to spend about $1 million to send the “Nightline” production crew to South Africa for several weeks, Mr. Koppel said: “His legacy is that he was instrumental in helping to convince us that is something we ought to do. The program changed minds in the United States and South Africa, and won more awards than just about any program we’ve ever done.”

But Mr. Walker didn’t limit his criticism to other countries. He was also outspoken about racism in America and the special responsibility of Black journalists.